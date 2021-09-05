Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021
News / World

It’s not hype, it’s real – Navratilova backs Emma Raducanu for US Open glory

By Press Association
September 5, 2021, 7:46 pm
Emma Raducanu faces Shelby Rogers in round four (Seth Wenig/AP)
Emma Raducanu faces Shelby Rogers in round four (Seth Wenig/AP)

Martina Navratilova believes British sensation Emma Raducanu is the real deal and has a shot at US Open glory.

Raducanu has matched her Wimbledon heroics of two months ago with another stunning run to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.

The 18-year-old from Kent dropped just a single game in a comprehensive 6-0 6-1 third-round victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo.

And she has a real shot of making the last eight when she takes on American Shelby Rogers, who dumped out world number one Ash Barty.

“The path has opened now, of course for everybody, but Emma Raducanu, what a story,” 18-time grand slam singles winner Navratilova told Amazon Prime.

“We talked a lot about her at Wimbledon. She went back to the drawing board here this summer and she’s worked her way through qualifying and she’s hardly lost any games.

“She was up 6-0 5-0 yesterday before she finally lost a game so she is looking really, really good. Her head is all working and her strokes are immaculate. I’m looking forward to seeing that match and then maybe more.

“You see special when you see it for the first time, you know that you’ve got something special, and she’s one of those people. It’s not hype, it’s real.”

Unseeded Rogers is ranked two places lower than Sorribes Tormo at 43.

US Open Tennis
Shelby Rogers beat Ash Barty in the third round (Frank Franklin II/AP)

The 28-year-old, who has battled back from knee surgery and reached the quarter-finals last year, admits she will have to swot up on Raducanu.

“I’m going to have to do a little bit of scouting I think,” she said.

“But she’s fearless. She is playing very well and she’s inspired. It’s going to be a battle. I am ready for it.

“It’s really cool to see the younger generation coming up in this tournament, getting some big wins. It’s really impressive.

“Yeah, I’m going to have to bring my best tennis again in a different way I think, though. Every match. That’s the cool thing about tennis, you have to adjust every single time and make a new strategy.”

