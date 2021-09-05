Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England winger Bukayo Saka could not have asked for a better birthday

By Press Association
September 5, 2021, 7:48 pm Updated: September 5, 2021, 10:50 pm
Bukayo Saka scored his second England goal in the win over Andorra. (Nick Potts/PA)
Bukayo Saka hailed the “perfect birthday present” as he returned to Wembley to score in England’s World Cup qualifying win over Andorra.

The Arsenal winger turned 20 on Sunday, toasting the day by providing two assists for Jesse Lingard and heading in the last of the goals in a routine 4-0 victory.

It came just 56 days after Saka missed the decisive penalty in the Euro 2020 final shoot-out defeat to Italy.

Saka – as well as Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho – suffered racial abuse on social media following the loss.

But, with both Rashford and Sancho missing through injury, Saka was given a raucous reception as an independently-funded banner in support of the trio was unfurled before kick-off.

Once the action was under way, Saka put in another assured performance on his 11th cap and topped it all by scoring late on, bringing a huge smile to the face of manager Gareth Southgate as his team-mates flocked to celebrate.

“It’s the perfect birthday present for me, I’m really happy we got the win and I could celebrate my birthday like this,” Saka told ITV.

“I’m really happy with the reception everyone gave me, that meant a lot for me and made me want to give my all.

“I think it means a lot, it really made a difference for me, even just now I can hear fans cheering my name.

Bukayo Saka heads home
“It makes me believe everyone supports me through thick and thin and it’s nice.”

Saka gave his shirt to a member of the crowd before heading down the tunnel at full-time and Southgate hopes it can close the recent chapter of the player’s career.

“He got a fabulous reception, before and during the game,” Southgate said.

“You can see how popular he is with the rest of the team as well.

“I hope it provided closure if it was needed, but I don’t think there’s a player in that dressing room that thinks anything other than positively about what he did all summer.”

