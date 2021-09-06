Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Israel sets out rules for foreign tour groups amid coronavirus surge

By Press Association
September 6, 2021, 8:26 am
Jerusalem (Adam Davy/PA)
Israel says it will soon reopen its gates to foreign tour groups even as it battles one of the world’s highest rates of coronavirus infections.

The country’s tourism ministry said it will begin allowing organised tour groups into the country beginning on September 19.

Tourists will have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, present a negative PCR test before their flight and undergo both PCR and serological testing upon arrival.

Visitors would have to quarantine in their hotels until the test results come back, a process expected to take no more than 24 hours.

A beach in Tel Aviv (Adam Davy/PA)
Tourists from a handful of “red” countries with high infection rates, including Turkey and Brazil, will not be permitted to visit for the time being.

Israel launched a similar programme in May after vaccinating most of its population early this year.

But the programme was suspended in August as the Delta variant began to spread.

In recent weeks, the country has begun administering booster shots to anyone who was vaccinated over five months ago.

The campaign has shown signs of controlling the Delta outbreak, allowing the government to begin allowing tourists to return.

