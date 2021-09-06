Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Cardi B and rapper husband Offset share baby news

By Press Association
September 6, 2021, 6:34 pm
Cardi B has welcomed her second child with rapper husband Offset (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Cardi B has welcomed her second child with rapper husband Offset (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Cardi B has welcomed her second child with rapper husband Offset.

The hip-hop star shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of her cradling the new arrival – a son – in a blue blanket.

Offset, a member of the chart-topping rap group Migos, was seen gazing at the little boy while Cardi B was covered in a Louis Vuitton blanket.

“9/4/21,” Cardi B, 28, captioned the post, adding a blue heart emoji.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, are already parents to three-year-old daughter Kulture, while Offset has three children from previous relationships.

They said: “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Be Careful rapper Cardi B announced she was pregnant on stage at the BET Awards in June while performing alongside Offset, 29.

It was the second time New York-born Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, had revealed a pregnancy on TV.

In April 2018, she announced she was expecting her first child during a performance on Saturday Night Live.

Cardi B and Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, began dating in 2017 and got married later that year.

Their relationship was rocked by reports of his cheating and Offset took to the stage at Cardi B’s Rolling Loud concert in 2018 to ask for forgiveness.

Cardi B filed for divorce in September 2020 but they later reconciled.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal