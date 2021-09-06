Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Zendaya says she refused to have her first kiss on camera while a Disney star

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 12:40 am Updated: September 7, 2021, 7:12 am
Zendaya has revealed she refused to have her first kiss on camera while a teenage Disney Channel star (PA)
Zendaya has revealed she refused to have her first kiss on camera while a teenage Disney Channel star.

The Hollywood actress, 25, first found fame playing Rocky Blue on sitcom Shake It Up from 2010-2013.

The Emmy Award-winning star of Euphoria said she refused to have her first kiss on the show.

Zendaya
Zendaya is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood (Ian West/PA)

Zendaya, speaking to British Vogue, said: “I remember being on Shake It Up and being like, ‘I’m not gonna do this. I’m going to kiss him on the cheek because I haven’t been kissed yet so I don’t want the kiss to be on camera.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Zendaya, who is reportedly dating her British Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, discussed her future.

She said: “I’ve never been like, ‘I want to do this at this time, then from this age, I want to do this.’ One day I’ll have a family, but I’m not trying to put a number on it, it’ll happen if it’s meant to happen.”

In October Zendaya will appear in sci-fi epic Dune alongside Timothee Chalamet.

In December she will also star in Spider-Man: No Way Home, reprising her role as MJ, the web-slinging superhero’s love interest.

And a second season of teen drama Euphoria is also on the way.

