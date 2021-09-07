Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021
Lifestyle / Music

Rihanna meets Nicki Minaj’s son as superstars enjoy surprise reunion

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 2:42 am
Rihanna met Nicki Minaj’s baby son as the pop superstars enjoyed a surprise reunion (PA)
Rihanna met Nicki Minaj’s baby son as the pop superstars enjoyed a surprise reunion.

Chart-topping rapper Minaj, 38, delighted fans by sharing pictures of her and husband Kenneth Petty alongside Rihanna and her partner ASAP Rocky.

They were snapped seated together on a couch with Minaj’s 11-month-old son – whose name she has not revealed – on her knee.

Minaj captioned the post: “#RokNRiha #QueenRih #CaribbeanGirlsRunit Love her downnnnnnn.”

In a video shared with Minaj’s 156 million Instagram followers, the two stars joked about the rivalry between their respective Caribbean countries.

Rihanna, 33, was born in Barbados while Minaj is from Trinidad and Tobago.

“You know Bajans don’t like Trinis?” Rihanna asked, eliciting a gasp from Minaj. “And Trinis don’t like Bajans. They draw a line in the ocean over flying fish.”

Rihanna’s seven-year-old niece, Majesty, was also at the get-together.

Minaj, whose devoted fans are known as Barbz, took a video with the youngster.

Minaj said: “So, the Barbz wanted to say that they thought you was cute. Do you want to say anything to the Barbz?”

Rihanna asked her niece, “Do you love them? Tell them!” with the child replying: “I love you.”

