Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Hong Kong activists criticise government over ‘foreign agents’ label

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 11:51 am
Chow Hang-tung (AP)
Chow Hang-tung (AP)

A protest leader has accused the Hong Kong government of arbitrarily labelling pro-democracy organisations as foreign agents, making them subject to prosecution under tough national security laws.

Chow Hang-tung, vice chair of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, made the comment shortly before the group submitted a letter to police rejecting their request for details of the body’s operations and finances.

She said: “It’s a senseless, arbitrary labelling by the government right now. That’s just wrong.”

Chow Hang-tung waves to her supporters
Chow Hang-tung waves to her supporters before delivering a letter to the police to reject their information request (AP)

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said earlier on Tuesday that law enforcement agents may request information from suspected foreign agents or foreign political organisations in accordance with the law.

“If someone openly says that they will flout the law, they can’t call themselves a civic society group,” Ms Lam said.

The alliance, known for organising annual candlelit vigils marking the bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, is currently being investigated by police for allegedly working for foreign interests.

Authorities have banned the vigils for the past two years, saying they violate coronavirus restrictions.

Hong Kong activist
The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China holds a vigil marking the Tiananmen Square massacre every year (AP)

It said in a statement that the police do not have a right to request information from the group because it is not a “foreign agent” and that authorities did not provide sufficient justification in their request.

“This association believes that the issuance of the letter has no legal basis, so we will not provide any information requested in the letter,” the committee said.

The group first announced its decision to reject the police request on Sunday.

Police later warned the alliance that failure to comply could result in a fine of 100,000 Hong Kong dollars (£9,300) and up to six months in jail.

Hong Kong activists
Failure to comply with tough new laws could lead to a fine or time in jail (AP)

Hong Kong authorities have cracked down on dissent over the past year, after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law in response to months of anti-government protests in 2019.

Dozens of pro-democracy activists have been arrested and the city has amended electoral laws to increase the number of seats for pro-Beijing legislators while reducing those that are directly elected.

Critics say the national security law, which has been used to arrest over 100 people, rolls back freedoms promised to the former British colony when it was handed over to mainland China in 1997.

Hong Kong was promised freedoms not found on the mainland for 50 years, such as freedom of speech and assembly.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal