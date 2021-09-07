Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Myanmar opposition calls for uprising against military regime

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 1:13 pm
Duwa Lashi La (National Unity Government via Facebook/AP)
Myanmar’s National Unity Government, an underground body coordinating resistance to the military regime, has called for a nationwide uprising.

The shadow government’s acting president Duwa Lashi La called for revolt “in every village, town and city in the entire country at the same time” against the military-installed government and declared a so-called ”state of emergency”.

A video of his speech was posted on Facebook.

Myanmar’s military seized power in February from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

People buying groceries
The group advised people to heed their personal safety and not travel unnecessarily, as well as to stock up on food and medicine (AP)

The country has been wracked by unrest ever since, with a low-level insurrection in many urban areas.

There has been more serious combat in rural areas, especially in border regions where ethnic minority militias have been engaging in serious clashes with the government’s troops.

The shadow government’s prime minister, Mahn Winn Khaing Thann, said in a separate statement posted online that the move was taken due to “changing circumstances” that required the complete abolition of the ruling military regime.

He did not elaborate.

Duwa Lashi La called on the ethnic militias, some of whom have declared themselves in alliance with the NUG, to “immediately attack” government forces and “fully control your lands”.

Duwa Lashi La
Duwa Lashi La (National Unity Government via Facebook/AP)

The ethnic armed forces, which have been fighting for decades for greater autonomy from Myanmar’s central government, operate independently of the National Unity Government.

Duwa Lashi La called for a “people’s revolution” and asked for all soldiers and police to join the “people’s defence forces”.

He also warned civil servants against going to their offices.

The resistance movement against the military takeover had established “people’s defence forces” in many areas, but they mostly operate locally and when active, carry out small-scale hit-and-run guerrilla operations.

The National Unity Government was established by elected legislators who were barred from taking their seats when the military seized power.

Members of its shadow Cabinet are in hiding inside Myanmar and in exile.

Some 1,000 civilians have been killed in seven months of clashes following the army takeover.

A spokesman for the ruling military downplayed the call for renewed protests.

Maj Gen Zaw Min Tun blamed exiled media for exaggerating the opposition’s strength, in a statement posted on the Telegram app by state television MRTV.

