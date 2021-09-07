Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Justin Bieber documentary to follow star ahead of first live show in three years

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 5:44 pm
Justin Bieber (Yui Mok/PA)
A new documentary following Justin Bieber as he prepares for his first full concert in three years will launch on Amazon next month.

Justin Bieber: Our World will take viewers backstage, onstage and into the singer’s life ahead of his New Year’s Eve show on the roof of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2020, which was livestreamed to fans around the world.

The film, directed by Michael D Ratner, will feature personal moments between Bieber and his wife Hailey, filmed by the couple, and will also follow the star and his team in the months leading up to the show, which was performed in the middle of the pandemic.

Bieber said: “Performing live and connecting with my fans through music is deeply meaningful to me.

Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball 2015 – Sunday
Justin Bieber (Yui Mok/PA)

“Especially during the past year, being able to provide a service and share my gifts to bring some happiness to people during such a sad and scary time has meant the world to me.

“This film documents an intense and exciting time, preparing for a return to the stage during this season of real uncertainty.

“Coming together with my team, overcoming the obstacles, and delivering a special show, surrounded by friends and family; it’s all here.”

Ratner added: “I couldn’t be prouder of our continued partnership with Justin as well as the SB Films team and the collaborative effort by all to make this project possible.

“Amazon Studios is the ideal partner to share this inspiring and feel-good film on a global scale. Make sure to watch it with the volume maxed out.”

The show, a collaboration with T-Mobile, was Bieber’s first full-length, live performance since 2017.

Justin Bieber: Our World will launch on Amazon Prime Video on October 8.

