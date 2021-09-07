Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Emily In Paris star Lily Collins announces wedding news

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 8:49 pm
Emily In Paris star Lily Collins has revealed she tied the knot with filmmaker Charlie McDowell (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Emily In Paris star Lily Collins has revealed she tied the knot with filmmaker Charlie McDowell (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Emily In Paris star Lily Collins has revealed she has tied the knot with filmmaker Charlie McDowell.

The couple announced their engagement 12 months ago after reportedly dating for a year.

Collins, 32, is the daughter of singer Phil Collins and his ex-wife Jill Tavelman, while her new husband, 38, is the son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen.

Collins, a fan favourite for her portrayal of an American abroad in Emily In Paris, revealed the couple walked down the aisle on Saturday.

The actress wore a flowing white gown while he looked smart in a black suit.

She posted a picture of her kissing McDowell with her 23.5 million Instagram followers.

Collins said: “I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…⁣”

Collins was born in Guildford, Surrey, but moved to the US as a child following her parents’ divorce.

As well as the hugely popular Emily In Paris, Collins is known for her work in films such as Mirror Mirror and Love, Rosie, and the TV adaptation of Les Miserables.

McDowell has directed films including The One I Love and The Discovery.

Announcing her engagement, Collins said in September last year: “I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together…”

A second season of Emily In Paris is in development.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal