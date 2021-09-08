Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021
News / World

World Health Organisation chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of year

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 4:37 pm Updated: September 8, 2021, 5:03 pm
The United States and other countries have begun or are considering plans to offer booster shots to their vulnerable people (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) is calling on rich countries with large supplies of coronavirus vaccines to refrain from offering booster shots through to the end of the year.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said he was “appalled” at comments by a leading association of pharmaceutical manufacturers who said vaccine supplies were high enough to allow for both booster shots and vaccinations in countries in dire need of jabs but facing shortages.

“I will not stay silent when companies and countries that control the global supply of vaccines think the world’s poor should be satisfied with leftovers,” he told a news conference.

Dr Tedros has previously called for a “moratorium” on booster shots through to the end of September. But wealthy countries – including Britain, Israel, Denmark, France, Germany, Spain and the United States – have begun or are considering plans to offer third shots of two-dose vaccines to their vulnerable people such as the elderly or those with compromised immune systems.

The WHO chief said he received a message of “clear support” from health ministers at a meeting of the influential Group of 20 countries this month for a commitment to help hit a WHO target that all countries vaccinate at least 40% of their people by the end of the year.

“A month ago, I called for a global moratorium on booster doses, at least until the end of September to prioritise vaccinating the most at risk people around the world who are yet to receive their first dose,” Dr Tedros said.

“There has been little change in the global situation since then.

“So today, I’m calling for an extension of the moratorium until at least the end of the year to enable every country to vaccinate at least 40% of its population.”

WHO said 5.5 billion coronavirus vaccines had been administered so far, but 80% of those had been to upper and middle-income countries.

Rich countries had also offered to donate one billion vaccine doses to other countries, but under 15% of those doses had “materialised”, Dr Tedros said, noting that manufacturers had pledged to prioritise a UN-backed programme to get vaccines to the neediest people in the world.

“We don’t want any more promises. We just want the vaccines,” the WHO chief said.

