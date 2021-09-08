News / World Kimi Raikkonen ruled out of second F1 GP in Italy following positive Covid test By Press Association September 8, 2021, 6:44 pm Kimi Raikkonen has been ruled out of Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix with Covid-19. The 2007 world champion, 41, tested positive for the virus on the eve of last weekend’s race in Zandvoort, Holland and remains in isolation. Alfa Romeo reserve driver Robert Kubica will once again deputise for Raikkonen. Kubica finished 15th, one place behind Antonio Giovinazzi in the other Alfa Romeo, in Zandvoort. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Valtteri Bottas’ Mercedes exit confirmed as Finn joins Alfa Romeo for 2022 George Russell looks to be Mercedes-bound Lewis Hamilton will not be instructed to hold back on opening lap of Dutch GP Max Verstappen edges out Lewis Hamilton to land home pole in Zandvoort