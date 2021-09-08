Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alexander Zverev breezes into US Open semi-finals

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 9:35 pm
Alexander Zverev has reached his second successive US Open semi-final (Elise Amendola/AP)
Alexander Zverev cruised into the US Open semi-finals with a straight-sets win against South Africa’s Lloyd Harris.

Fourth seed Zverev was untroubled after clinching a tight first-set tie-break and edged closer to a second successive final appearance at Flushing Meadows by defeating Harris 7-6 (6) 6-3 6-4 in two hours and eight minutes.

Harris, playing in his first Grand Slam quarter-final, went toe to toe with Zverev in the first set, breaking the German’s serve to take a 5-3 lead and then serving to go one set up.

But Zverev broke straight back and, after both players had held serve to force a tie-break, he kept his nerve as the tension mounted to win 8-6, despite two mini-breaks against him.

Zverev pounced again on Harris’ serve to open up a 3-0 lead in the second set and sealed it 6-3 with his first set point after 36 minutes.

Harris was broken in both his next service games to trail 4-0 in the third set and appeared to lose heart as Zverev closed in on victory.

World number 46 Harris then rallied to extend the match. He broke Zverev for the second time to trail 4-2 and hauled himself back to 5-4, but it was a brief recovery.

Zverev, who let slip a two-set lead to lose to Dominic Thiem in last year’s final, avoided further scares, sealing victory on serve with his first match point.

