Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
News / World

US Open day 10: The fairytale of New York continues

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 5:41 am
Emma Raducanu beat Belinda Bencic to reach the semi-finals (Elise Amendola/AP)
Emma Raducanu beat Belinda Bencic to reach the semi-finals (Elise Amendola/AP)

Britain’s Emma Raducanu continued her stunning run at the US Open by beating Belinda Bencic 6-3 6-4 to reach the semi-finals.

The 18-year-old from Kent has yet to drop a set in only her second grand slam event after another outstanding display against the 11th seed and reigning Olympic champion.

Raducanu will face Maria Sakkari of Greece in the early hours of Friday morning for a scarcely believable place in the final.

Here, the PA news agency looks back on a momentous day 10 at Flushing Meadows.

Picture of the day

US Open Tennis
Raducanu’s moment of victory (Elise Amendola/AP)

Tweet(s) of the day

The fan club is growing.

Stat of the day

Raducanu is the first female qualifier to reach a US Open semi-final and the fourth female qualifier to reach any grand slam semi

Teenage kicks

Meteoric rise

Raducanu was ranked 361 in the world, and 10th in Britain, two months ago, She is projected to rise to around 50, and become British number one

That winning feeling

Quote of the day

What else happened?

US Open Tennis
Novak Djokovic flew through (Frank Franklin II/AP)

There was the small matter of Novak Djokovic taking the next step towards the calendar grand slam, coming from a set down to beat Matteo Berrettini 5-7 6-2 6-2 6-3. He will face fourth seed Alexander Zverev, who beat Lloyd Harris of South Africa in three sets, in the semi-final. Sakkari was a 6-4 6-4 winner over Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Pliskova.

Fallen seeds

Men: Matteo Berrettini (6).
Women: Karolina Pliskova (4), Belinda Bencic (11).

Up next

Both women’s semi-finals take place at night on Arthur Ashe, with Raducanu second up at around 2am UK time after fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez takes on second seed Aryna Sabalenka. Earlier, Britain’s Joe Salisbury and Jamie Murray are in action in their respective men’s doubles semi-finals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal