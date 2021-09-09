US Open tale of the tape: How Emma Raducanu measures up against Maria Sakkari

British teenager Emma Raducanu faces the experienced Maria Sakkari for a place in the US Open final on Friday morning.

Here, the PA news agency sees how they match up.

Raducanu v Sakkari

18-year-old qualifier Emma Raducanu and veteran fighter Maria Sakkari for a spot in the #USOpen final. We're ready. pic.twitter.com/3uyeXwZOIT — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2021

Age

18 – 26

Nationality

British – Greek

Height

5ft 7in – 5ft 8in

Ahhh final four feeling!! I can’t believe it. 😳Thank you all, see you out there tomorrow under the lights🌃 pic.twitter.com/AkHshFgrxH — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) September 8, 2021

World ranking

150 – 18

Career singles titles

0 – 1

Career prize money

303,376 US dollars – 4.4million US dollars

Maria Sakkari is into the #USOpen semifinals! pic.twitter.com/bcMMhwI72i — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2021

Grand slam titles

0 – 0

US Open best

Semi-final 2021 – Semi-final 2021

Head-to-head wins

0 – 0