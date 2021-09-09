Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
News / World

US Open tale of the tape: How Emma Raducanu measures up against Maria Sakkari

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 7:56 am
Maria Sakkari and Emma Raducanu will face off in a US Open semi-final on Friday (Adam Davy/Nigel French/PA)
Maria Sakkari and Emma Raducanu will face off in a US Open semi-final on Friday (Adam Davy/Nigel French/PA)

British teenager Emma Raducanu faces the experienced Maria Sakkari for a place in the US Open final on Friday morning.

Here, the PA news agency sees how they match up.

Raducanu v Sakkari

Age
18 – 26

Nationality
British – Greek

Height
5ft 7in – 5ft 8in

World ranking
150 – 18

Career singles titles
0 – 1

Career prize money
303,376 US dollars – 4.4million US dollars

Grand slam titles
0 – 0

US Open best
Semi-final 2021 – Semi-final 2021

Head-to-head wins
0 – 0

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal