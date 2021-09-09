Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / World

North Macedonia government to meet after blaze kills 14 at Covid hospital

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 8:33 am
Police officers secure the area for forensics team to investigate the site of destroyed field hospital following a fire in North Macedonia’s northwestern city of Tetov (Visar Kyreziu/AP)
North Macedonia’s government will hold an emergency meeting over a fire overnight that ripped through a field hospital set up to treat Covid-19 patients, leaving at least 14 people dead.

The blaze broke out in the western city of Tetovo, where the hospital had been set up following a recent spike in infections in the region that left local hospitals full.

The main prosecutor’s office in the capital, Skopje, said 14 people had been killed in the blaze.

There were no medical personnel among them.

The prosecutor’s office ordered forensic experts to identify the remains.

A number of people were injured, though the exact figure was not immediately available.

A forensic officer works at the site (Visar Kryeziu/AP)
Five prosecutors, from Tetovo and Skopje, are working on the investigation into the causes of the fire.

The country’s prime minister Zoran Zaev said in a Facebok post that the blaze followed an explosion at the site.

It was unclear what caused the blast, but there was speculation that it was linked to oxygen supplies.

Health Ministry officials said the bodies of those who died were transferred to hospitals in the capital Skopje, about 30 miles to the east.

With less than 30% of the country’s roughly two million population fully vaccinated, North Macedonia has seen a significant spike in coronavirus infections and deaths since late August.

