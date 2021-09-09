Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thousands gather in Greece for funeral of composer Theodorakis

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 4:04 pm
Men in traditional dress of the island of Crete escort a hearse, ahead of the burial of Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis in Crete (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)
Political leaders, family members and thousands of fans paid their final respects to Greek music great Mikis Theodorakis who was buried on the island of Crete.

Holding flowers and olive branches, onlookers dressed in black sang songs composed by Theodorakis as his casket was carried from a chapel to the cemetery near the port city of Chania.

Theodorakis, who died last week, aged 96, was known internationally for his political activism and prolific musical career that included a wide range of work, from rousing symphonies to popular TV and film scores, including for Serpico and Zorba The Greek.

Greece Obit Theodorakis
Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

He is also remembered for his opposition to the military dictatorship that ruled Greece from 1967 to 1974, a time during which he was persecuted and jailed and his music outlawed.

Before his casket was lowered into the ground, Greek musician Dimitris Basis sang the sorrowful 1960 composition Mana Mou Kai Panagia (My Mother And Holy Mary). An emotional Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou stood close by and mouthed the words.

An integral part of the Greek political and musical scene for decades, Theodorakis died last week in Athens. His body lay in state in a chapel of the Athens Cathedral for three days, before being transported to Crete by ferry overnight.

Thousands awaited him on the island, where the municipal band led the way as his hearse drove to Chania cathedral.

The country’s prime minister and opposition party leaders also travelled to the village of Galatas, on the outskirts of Chania, Theodorakis’s ancestral home, where the main funeral service was held.

“We bid farewell to a great ecumenical Greek who served the values ​​of freedom, justice and unity of his countrymen,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

“It is a fitting farewell to quietly sing his songs today, to honour the memory of this great and unique composer.”

