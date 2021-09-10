Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Tom Brady at his best as Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Dallas Cowboys

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 7:09 am
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) fires a pass against the Dallas Cowboys (Scott Audette/AP)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) fires a pass against the Dallas Cowboys (Scott Audette/AP)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their Super Bowl championship defence in thrilling fashion with a 31-29 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Tom Brady was superb in the opening game of his 21st season, passing for a whopping four touchdowns and 379 yards in another ageless performance for the 44-year-old.

However, he had plenty of competition in the form of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

In his first game since suffering an ankle injury 11 months ago, the 28-year-old threw for 403 yards and three touchdowns as the two teams traded scoring drives throughout the entire 60 minutes.

The contest came down to the final two minutes, when Dallas kicker Greg Zuerlein – who earlier missed an extra point and a 31-yard attempt – nailed a 48-yeard field goal to put the Cowboys up by one.

But the Cowboys defence, which had forced four turnovers, was unable to stop Brady when it mattered most.

The veteran quarterback led the Buccaneers on a 62-yard drive before Ryan Succop sealed the victory with a 36-yard field goal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal