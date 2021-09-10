News / World Emma Raducanu v Leylah Fernandez: Tale of the tape By Press Association September 10, 2021, 12:33 pm Emma Raducanu, left, will meet Canadian 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez in the final (Adam Davy/Tim Goode/PA) Emma Raducanu is gunning to become the first British woman to win a grand slam singles title in 44 years at the US Open on Saturday. The British star’s incredible journey will reach a climax in a battle of the teenagers as she takes on 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez. Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the match-up. Emma Raducanu will take on Leylah Fernandez in the US Open final (PA Graphics/PA) Age 18 – 19 Nationality British – Canadian Height 5ft 7in – 5ft 6in View this post on InstagramA post shared by Emma Raducanu (@emmaraducanu) World ranking* 150 – 73 Career prize money* 303,376 (US dollars) – 786,772 (USD) Career titles 0 – 1 (Teenage) dream final. pic.twitter.com/iKZkHuLAne— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2021 Previous grand slam best Wimbledon fourth round 2021 – French Open third round 2020 Head-to-head wins 0 – 0 *Before the US Open Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Emma Raducanu unaware of excitement back home as she prepares for US Open final Emma Raducanu’s bid to cap her fairytale of New York will be prime viewing Teenage duo who stunned US Open – how Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez compare Neighbour recalls watching tennis star Emma Raducanu practising in the street