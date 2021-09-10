Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / World

Emma Raducanu v Leylah Fernandez: Tale of the tape

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 12:33 pm
Emma Raducanu, left, will meet Canadian 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez in the final (Adam Davy/Tim Goode/PA)
Emma Raducanu is gunning to become the first British woman to win a grand slam singles title in 44 years at the US Open on Saturday.

The British star’s incredible journey will reach a climax in a battle of the teenagers as she takes on 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the match-up.

Age

18 – 19

Nationality

British – Canadian

Height

5ft 7in – 5ft 6in

World ranking*

150 – 73

Career prize money*

303,376 (US dollars) – 786,772 (USD)

Career titles

0 – 1

Previous grand slam best

Wimbledon fourth round 2021 – French Open third round 2020

Head-to-head wins

0 – 0

*Before the US Open

