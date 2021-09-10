Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Strong typhoon increases in force and heads towards Taiwan

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 1:28 pm
Motorists cross a bridge as the river starts to swell due to approaching typhoon Chanthu in Cauayan, northern Philippines (AP Photo)
Motorists cross a bridge as the river starts to swell due to approaching typhoon Chanthu in Cauayan, northern Philippines (AP Photo)

A strong typhoon skirted past most of the Philippines but appeared to be gaining strength as it headed directly for Taiwan, forecasters said.

The Philippine meteorological agency said Typhoon Chanthu was on the cusp of becoming a category 5 “super typhoon” with sustained winds of 134 mph at its centre and gusts up to 165 mph as it moved past the extreme north-eastern portion of Cagayan province.

A super typhoon is one with sustained winds of 137 mph or more.

Authorities warned that even if the eye of the storm remained off the coast, it could bring flash floods and landslides to Cagayan as well as gale to storm-force winds on shore, and cause extremely rough seas.

“Mariners are advised to remain in port or take shelter in port until winds and waves subside,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

Forecasts suggest the typhoon will hit the east coast of Taiwan on Sunday morning. Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau has issued a typhoon warning as it tracks the storm.

The bureau said high waves were expected along Taiwan’s southern coast and in the Bashi Channel between its southern tip and the northernmost island in the Philippines.

A smaller typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines on Tuesday, causing power outages in several provinces before weakening into a severe tropical storm as it moved west-northwest over the Sibuyan Sea.

About 20 typhoons and storms batter the Philippines each year, aside from seasonal monsoon rains.

The country also lies in the so-called Pacific Ring Of Fire, a region prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone nations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal