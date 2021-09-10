Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Benjamin Mendy to go on trial early next year accused of rape

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 3:49 pm
Benjamin Mendy will go on trial next year accused of rape (Nick Potts/PA)
Benjamin Mendy will go on trial next year accused of rape (Nick Potts/PA)

Benjamin Mendy will go on trial early next year accused of the rape of two women and the sexual assault of a third alleged victim.

The Manchester City left-back spoke only to confirm his name during the 45-minute hearing at Chester Crown Court, where a date of January 24, 2022 was set for his trial, accused of four counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

The 27-year-old, wearing a cream jogging suit, sat back, arms folded, listening to proceedings translated to him via a French interpreter sat behind him in the dock.

The charges were not put to him and no pleas were entered during the hearing, which dealt largely with administrative matters ahead of the trial.

A prison van believed to be transporting Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court
A prison van believed to be transporting Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)

A further hearing will be held on November 15 and Eleanor Laws QC, defending Mendy, said there would be an application to dismiss the charges on that date.

The alleged attacks, on three different women including one under 18, are said to have happened at his home address on Withinlee Road in Prestbury, Cheshire.

Mendy was charged on August 26 with three counts of rape relating to an alleged incident in October 2020 and with the sexual assault of a woman in early January this year.

He is also charged with raping a woman last month.

The Premier League star was refused bail last month and is currently on remand at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool.

Mendy has played for City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52million.

He was suspended by the club after being charged by police, pending an investigation.

A man, believed to be co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, gets out of a prison van at Chester Crown Court
A man, believed to be co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, gets out of a prison van at Chester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mendy appeared in the dock along with a co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, 40, of Eccles, Greater Manchester, who is charged with four counts of rape.

The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between April 2021 and August 2021.

As both defendants were remanded back into custody by Judge Stephen Everett, Matturie, of Edwin Court, Eccles, waved to three women sat in the public gallery who waved back and then put his hands to his face and began to weep.

Mendy, following him down the steps back to the cells, winked to a man in the public gallery as he was led down.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal