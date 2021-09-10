Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021
News / World

New signing Daniel James in contention for full Leeds debut against Liverpool

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 4:11 pm
Daniel James may be included in Leeds’ starting line-up against Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)
Daniel James may be included in Leeds’ starting line-up against Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)

Marcelo Bielsa could be tempted to hand Daniel James his full Leeds debut ahead of schedule in Sunday’s home Premier League game against Liverpool.

Leeds boss Bielsa would have been expected to introduce James, a £25million deadline-day signing from Manchester United, off the substitutes’ bench.

But the 23-year-old, back from international duty with Wales, could be thrown straight in if fellow winger Raphinha is suspended.

Bielsa is still waiting to learn if Raphinha is banned under FIFA’s five-day rule after Leeds refused to allow him to report for Brazil’s recent World Cup qualifiers due to coronavirus quarantine rules.

Bielsa said: “I think the decision to bring in James by the club was the correct one. He will be available this weekend.”

James’ arrival, two years after his proposed move to Elland Road from Swansea collapsed at the last minute, has left Leeds fans wondering how Bielsa will fit him into his starting XI.

Jack Harrison and Raphinha have been Bielsa’s first-choice wingers and the Argentinian hinted that the trio may not all feature in his line-up at the same time.

“To begin with, they play in the same function, they’re wide players who can play on the right or the left,” Bielsa said.

“They’re players who develop the game well out wide, which is not an easy task and throughout the season it’s always necessary to have three or four players for one or two positions.

“To have added James and to have kept (Crysencio) Summerville gives us a good panorama of options.”

Leeds are bidding for their first league win of the season after following-up their opening-day defeat at Manchester United with draws against Everton and Burnley.

Bielsa, whose side sealed an impressive ninth-placed finish last season after promotion, refused to comment on whether his players would find a second season in the top flight more challenging.

“To win is very important,” he said. “Winning is always indispensable. There is always a motive to aim for that win, which is always very determined.

“To compare a season which has already finished to one which has just started is not convenient. What’s for sure is there’s no such thing as an easy season.”

Bielsa confirmed Stuart Dallas, who withdrew from Northern Ireland’s squad last week due to personal reasons, was in contention to face Liverpool.

Summer signing Junior Firpo and midfielder Mateusz Klich are also available after recovering from coronavirus, but defender Robin Koch (pubis) is still out.

