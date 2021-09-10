Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Emotional Jennifer Aniston helps launch final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 12:01 am
An emotional Jennifer Aniston is helping Ellen DeGeneres launch the farewell season of her daytime chat show (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros/PA)
An emotional Jennifer Aniston is helping Ellen DeGeneres launch the farewell season of her daytime chat show.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is coming to an end after the upcoming 19th season following allegations its host oversaw a toxic workplace environment.

The final season begins airing next week and a sneak-peek revealed Aniston as among the guests – a full-circle moment for the former Friends actress, who was the first star to appear on the show when it launched in 2003.

Ellen DeGeneres Season 19
Jennifer Aniston will help launch the final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros/PA)

The teaser showed Aniston, 52, breaking down in tears as she walked out to greet DeGeneres in front of a full studio audience.

Aniston, who will appear on Tuesday’s show, said: “What the hell? This is not supposed to be emotional. God dang it.”

She joked she had barely left the house in two years, before taking DeGeneres to task about the state of a welcome mat Aniston gave her when the show started.

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel will be the first guest on the final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, while the week will also see interviews with actress Tiffany Haddish, Kim Kardashian West and social media stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio.

Before the workplace scandal, DeGeneres, 63, was one of the most popular personalities on US TV, known for her bubbly on-screen persona and “be kind” mantra, often taking part in lavish giveaways or acts of charity.

Last year, she apologised to staff after an internal review by Warner Bros found “deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management”.

DeGeneres denied the claims of a toxic workplace environment were the reason she is ending her chat show.

