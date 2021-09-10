Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brazil stars cleared for Premier League duty as associations agree to waive ban

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 12:19 am Updated: September 11, 2021, 12:37 am
Alisson will be able to play for Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)
Premier League clubs will be allowed to field their Brazilian stars this weekend after the country’s football confederation dropped its demands for FIFA to enforce rules relating to their non-appearance for international duty.

The PA news agency understands Brazil and Chile – alongside Paraguay and Mexico – have agreed to waive the rule preventing players from playing for five days if they fail to report for international duty, following extensive talks between FIFA and the respective associations.

Premier League clubs made a collective decision not to release players if it meant them travelling to red-list countries as they would face 10 days of quarantine on their return.

Premier League Package 2021 – 2022
Gabriel Jesus faced missing out for Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Premier League bosses reacted angrily to the situation as it continued to develop on Friday, as they remained unsure whether they would be able to field some of their biggest names in the weekend’s fixtures.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who faced losing midfielder Fred for Saturday’s match against Newcastle, called it a “farce” and “a lose, lose, lose situation for everyone – national teams, players, clubs”.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who could have been without Gabriel Jesus and goalkeeper Ederson for their game at Leicester, and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who was set to be missing Thiago Silva against Aston Villa, echoed Solskjaer’s sentiments.

Manchester City v Arsenal – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Pep Guardiola called the international situation “crazy” (Nick Potts/PA)

Guardiola described the situation, which came after Brazil’s clash with Argentina was abandoned after health officials invaded the pitch, as “crazy”.

Tuchel added: “It makes no sense from which side you look at it. Does it make sense for Brazil? No. Does it make sense for us? No.”

Liverpool could have been without Alisson and Fabinho against Leeds, who faced missing Raphinha. However, Everton were expecting to be able to field Richarlison because the Brazilian federation had not complained specifically about his absence.

Newcastle United v Burnley – Carabao Cup – Second Round – St James’ Park
Newcastle reached an agreement with Paraguay over Miguel Almiron (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Paraguay and Mexico were earlier believed to have withdrawn similar complaints, freeing Wolves forward Raul Jimenez and Newcastle midfielder Miguel Almiron respectively.

The Football Association and the Premier League are understood to be already working closely alongside FIFA in order to find a solution with the UK Government over red-list quarantine restrictions in anticipation of a similar situation in the October international window.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce warned: “It is what it is, but it’s been even more difficult this time, especially with the South Americans involved going to countries which are red-listed.

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Villa Park
Giovani Lo Celso is among the Argentina players forced to quarantine (Tim Keeton/PA)

“Maybe the Government has to get involved the next time.”

Ironically the Argentina players who did travel to the aborted match will not be able to play, with Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia, and Tottenham’s Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso, forced to quarantine in Croatia.

“It was a no-win situation all round,” said Villa boss Dean Smith. “Each club had to come up with the best solution for themselves. We were in between a rock and a hard place.”

