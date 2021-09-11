Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021
News / World

US ambassador summoned in Moscow over ‘election interference’ in Russia

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 7:57 am
Face masks depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)
The Russian foreign ministry summoned US ambassador John Sullivan, to complain about alleged interference by “digital giants” in Russia’s upcoming parliamentary election.

A ministry statement said deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov claimed Russia “possesses irrefutable evidence of the violation of Russian legislation by American ‘digital giants’ in the context of the preparation and conduct of elections to the State Duma”.

The statement did not give details of the complaint, but Russian authorities have pressured Google and Apple to remove apps of the Smart Voting initiative designed by the team of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The programme aims to advise voters which candidates are in the best position to defeat candidates from United Russia, the party that dominates parliament, in the September 19 election.

A US State Department spokeswoman, Jalina Porter, said Mr Sullivan met with the deputy foreign minister to discuss a range of issues “in support of President Biden’s desire for a stable and predictable relationship with Russia”.

St Basil’s Cathedral, in Moscow’s Red Square (Ian Nicholson/PA)
She declined to comment on the Russian claims of election interference by the US tech companies.

Russian authorities this year declared Mr Navalny’s organisations to be extremist, and hardly any Kremlin critics have been allowed on the ballot for the parliament election.

Although the other sizeable parties on the ballot routinely support President Vladimir Putin, as does United Russia, Smart Voting’s intent is to undermine United Russia’s dominance of the political landscape, thereby casting a shadow on Mr Putin.

Mr Navalny devised the idea in 2018 and it has proved to be effective in previous regional elections.

In 2019, it helped opposition candidates win 20 of 45 seats on the Moscow city council.

Authorities have blocked most access to Smart Voting’s website, leaving it available largely through apps, and it is unclear how widely it will be used in the parliamentary election.

