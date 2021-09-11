Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Lewis Hamilton fastest in final practice ahead of the Italian F1 GP sprint race

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 12:17 pm
Lewis Hamilton finished fastest in final practice (Luca Bruno/AP)
Lewis Hamilton finished fastest in final practice (Luca Bruno/AP)

Lewis Hamilton topped the time charts in final practice for the Italian Grand Prix.

The world champion, who will start Saturday’s sprint race at Monza from second, finished 0.222 seconds clear of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Bottas will line up on pole later, but will be expected to move aside for Hamilton, to maximise the Briton’s bid for an eighth world title.

Max Verstappen, who qualified third, finished third, half a second down on Hamilton with the power-hungry Temple of Speed playing to Mercedes’ strengths.

Points are awarded to the top-three finishers of the sprint event, while the final result also determines the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari crew will face a race against time to repair his machine after the Spaniard crashed out of final practice.

Sainz lost control of his Ferrari through Ascari, hitting the wall and sustaining serious damage to the front of his car.

“I have had a massive crash,” reported a winded Sainz over the radio. “That hurt a bit, but I am OK.”

Sainz was taken to the medical center before being given the all-clear, while the action was suspended for 13 minutes as the Ferrari driver’s car was towed away.

Sergio Perez finished fourth for Red Bull, six tenths back, with Esteban Ocon fifth for Alpine and British driver Lando Norris 10th for McLaren.

The 18-lap sprint race gets under way at 16:30 local time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal