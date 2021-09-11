Sean Dyche welcomes investment after Burnley’s successful transfer window

Sean Dyche has hailed the “open-minded” approach of the club’s new owners after a successful transfer window saw the arrival of five new players including record signing Maxwel Cornet from Lyon.

Cornet will be pushed through his new side’s standard fitness tests and could feature for his new club for the first time in Monday night’s trip to Everton after arriving from international duty with the Ivory Coast.

Dyche admitted the club have struggled to match their big-spending counterparts in recent windows and welcomed the new approach but stressed they would not stray from their established model of developing new talent.

Dyche said: “We have invested better this season – there is still a balance with players going out, but it’s pleasing to see that there is more open-mindedness over what could come next, and I think everyone has bought into that.

“Alan (Pace, chairman) and the people involved in the recruiting side have bought into themes that we’ve been speaking about for the last couple of years. There just hasn’t been the investment there for the last couple of years.

“Now there’s more investment we’ll see where it goes. But it will still come down to the development side. We’re not cherry-picking players from across the globe like some can afford do to, but we’re bringing players in to continue their development.”

Swansea’s Connor Roberts was another player landed by Dyche during the transfer window but the Welshman will not feature against Rafael Benitez’s men as he continues to work his way back to full fitness following an injury.

Burnley grabbed their first point of the season against Leeds prior to the international break and Dyche believes they are not far away from beginning to climb the table.

“I don’t think the performance levels are a mile away,” said Dyche. “I think the general performances have been pretty decent but a couple of sloppy mistakes have cost us.

“We have to keep our concentration for the whole game. We looked better against Leeds but it is just generally about the two boxes and getting those small details right.”