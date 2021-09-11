Graham Potter pleased to see Brighton racking up wins after Brentford triumph

Graham Potter praised his Brighton side after they continued their fine start to the new campaign with a 1-0 win at Brighton.

Leandro Trossard struck in the 90th minute in west London to make it three wins out of four for the Seagulls in the Premier League. It took them 19 games in the top flight to reach that tally last season.

Adam Webster was forced off with a hamstring injury in the first half and the visitors had several other players absent, but they dug in to ensure chairman Tony Bloom enjoyed himself in the away end at Brentford.

“Of course a clean sheet away from home is fantastic and we’ll take the three points because three wins out of four is not easy,” Potter said.

“Sometimes people want answers to things but football is just a beautiful game. The challenge for us was to maintain and improve the performance level because last season our performances were good, we just didn’t get the points.

“That can happen and it was a tight game. It wasn’t like we were the dominant side, it was evenly fought and I thought Brentford were slightly better than us in the first half and we were better in the second half.

“But the bit of brilliance at the end with Leo means we come away with the three points.”

Marc Cucurella joined Brighton on transfer deadline day and was immediately thrust into the starting XI, taking a whack to the face early on from fellow Spaniard Sergi Canos.

Potter was impressed with the display of the defender, adding: “He is a good player, a good character. It is not easy to come into this atmosphere, it is hostile and a tight ground. I thought he equipped himself well and was part of the clean sheet.”

Bees boss Thomas Frank saw his team’s unbeaten start to the campaign end in frustrating fashion and it was their first defeat at home since Valentine’s Day.

The hosts created the better opportunities in the capital, but Bryan Mbeumo struggled in front of goal to ensure the newly promoted side were left to rue their missed chances.

Frank said: “Always a tough one to take when someone is scoring in the 90th minute, no matter if you are totally on top or hanging in and hoping to get a point.

“I felt it was a totally even game, you will see that in the stats. We are giving four shots away, that is a top defensive game against a Brighton side that are very good on the ball and create a lot of chances in general, so I can’t praise the players enough.

“We keep the high defensive level, that is good, and the last 15 minutes they came a little bit more on top, but they didn’t create anything except for that final goal in the box.

“The first 75 (minutes) I felt we were slightly better and should have taken one of our chances. If we go 1-0 up, it is a different game.”