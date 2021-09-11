Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Abortion drama Happening wins Venice Film Festival’s top honour

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 8:21 pm
Audrey Diwan (Invision/AP)
French abortion drama Happening has won the Golden Lion at the 78th Venice International Film Festival.

Audrey Diwan’s film about a French college student’s unwanted pregnancy was the unanimous choice for the festival’s top prize by the prestigious jury, which included recent Oscar winners Bong Joon Ho and Chloe Zhao.

The traditional honour for second place, the Grand Jury Prize, went to Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand Of God.

Maggie Gyllenhaal
The competition for the Golden Lion this year was robust, also including well-received films like Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog, Pedro Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter.

Twenty-one films were vying for the prize, which has become a promising early indicator of a film’s Oscars prospects.

Diwan said: “I did this movie with anger. I did the movie with desire also. I did it with my belly, my guts, my heart, my head. I wanted Happening to be an experience.”

Jane Campion
She is the sixth woman to have directed a Golden Lion-winning film. Others include Chloe Zhao (who directed this year’s best picture Oscar winner Nomadland), Margarethe Von Trotta (Marianne & Juliane), Agnes Varda (Vagabond), Mira Nair (Monsoon Wedding) and Sofia Coppola (Somewhere).

Sorrentino took the runner-up prize for his semi-autobiographical The Hand Of God, while Campion won the Silver Lion for best director for her period epic The Power Of The Dog.

It marks Campion’s second honour at Venice. Her first, the Grand Jury prize, came in 1990 for An Angel At My Table, a Janet Frame biopic.

Penelope Cruz
“It’s amazing to get an award from you people,” Campion said, addressing the jury.

“You’ve made the bar very, very high for me in cinema – Bong, Chloe.”

Penelope Cruz won the Volpi Cup for best actress for her performance as a new mother in Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers.

Bong Joon-ho and Chloe Zhao
She thanked her director and frequent collaborator for “inspiring me every day with your search for truth”.

“You have created magic again and I could not be more grateful or proud to be part of it,” Cruz continued. “I adore you.”

John Arcilla was awarded the Volpi Cup for best actor for On The Job: The Missing 8.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Gyllenhaal won best screenplay for her adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s 2008 novel The Lost Daughter, which is both her first screenplay and film as a director.

“I can’t tell you how thrilled I am to be here,” Gyllenhaal said.

“I was married in Italy, in Puglia. I found out I was pregnant with my second daughter in Italy. And really my life as a director and writer and my film was born here in this theatre.”

