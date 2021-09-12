Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 12th 2021 Show Links
News / World

US Open day 13: Emma Raducanu makes it a perfect 10 to take US Open title

By Press Association
September 12, 2021, 2:03 am
Emma Raducanu holds the US Open trophy (Elise Amendola/AP)
Emma Raducanu achieved one of the all-time great sporting feats by winning the US Open as a qualifier in just her second grand slam tournament.

The 18-year-old from Kent maintained her record of not dropping a set through 10 matches at Flushing Meadows with a 6-4 6-3 victory over fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez.

Raducanu is the first British woman to win a slam singles title since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977 and she will climb from 150 in the world rankings to 23 on Monday.

Picture of the day

Emma Raducanu lies on the court after beating Leylah Fernandez
Tweet of the day

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Brit watch

An incredible day in New York saw grand slam titles for four British players.

Along with Raducanu, Joe Salisbury backed up his men’s doubles title by winning the mixed with American Desirae Krawczyk – their second slam of the year together.

Meanwhile, Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid completed the calendar Grand Slam in wheelchair men’s doubles with their eighth title in a row.

But there were defeats for fellow wheelchair stars Jordanne Whiley and Andy Lapthorne.

Who’s up next?

Raducanu’s astonishing run has rather overshadowed the fact Novak Djokovic is one victory away from two record-breaking feats of his own.

The Serbian needs to beat Daniil Medvedev in the men’s final to become the first man in 52 years to complete the calendar Grand Slam and the first ever to win 21 major titles.

Medvedev, who lost to Djokovic in the Australian Open final in January, is bidding for a first slam title in his third final.

