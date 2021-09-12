Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 12th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Afghan women can study but must wear Islamic dress in gender-segregated classes

By Press Association
September 12, 2021, 8:55 am Updated: September 12, 2021, 9:30 am
Women stand inside an auditorium at Kabul University’s education centre during a demonstration (Felipe Diana/AP)
Women stand inside an auditorium at Kabul University’s education centre during a demonstration (Felipe Diana/AP)

Women in Afghanistan can continue to study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but classrooms will be gender-segregated and Islamic dress is compulsory, the higher education minister in the new Taliban government said.

The minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, laid out the new policies at a news conference on Sunday, several days after Afghanistan’s new rulers formed an all-male government.

The world has been watching closely to see to what extent the Taliban might act differently from their first time in power, in the late 1990s.

During that era, girls and women were denied an education, and were excluded from public life.

Girls prepare for class at a school in Kabul (Felipe Diana/AP)
Girls prepare for class at a school in Kabul (Felipe Diana/AP)

The Taliban have suggested they have changed, including in their attitudes toward women.

However, they have used violence in recent days against women protesters demanding equal rights.

Mr Haqqani said the Taliban did not want to turn the clock back 20 years.

“We will start building on what exists today,” he said.

However, female university students will face restrictions under the Taliban, including a compulsory dress code.

Mr Haqqani said hijabs will be mandatory but did not specify if this meant compulsory headscarves or also compulsory face coverings.

Gender segregation will also be enforced, he said.

“We will not allow boys and girls to study together,” he said.

“We will not allow co-education.”

Mr Haqqani said the subjects being taught in universities would also be reviewed but did not elaborate.

The Taliban, who subscribe to a harsh interpretation of Islam, have banned music and art during their previous time in power.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]