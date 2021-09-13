Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Olivia Rodrigo wins song of the year at MTV VMAs for viral smash Drivers Licence

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 1:37 am Updated: September 13, 2021, 6:24 am
Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo’s breakout year continued as she won her first-ever MTV Video Music Award (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo’s breakout year continued as she won her first-ever MTV Video Music Award.

Some of the industry’s biggest names gathered at the Barclays Centre in New York City for the annual awards show.

Rodrigo, 18, won the first prize of the night, taking home song of the year for her megahit Drivers Licence.

The US star thanked her army of fans and said: “This has been the most magical year of my life and it’s all because of you.”

Rodrigo, a Disney Channel actress whose debut album Sour topped the charts in the UK and US earlier this year, added: “I want to dedicate this award to all the other girls who write songs on their bedroom floor.

“There are a lot of people who will try to dim your light but speaking your mind and sharing your heart are the most beautiful things in the world and here’s to that.”

Ahead of the ceremony, it was announced Rodrigo had won the VMA for push performance artist of the year.

And before accepting her Moonman trophy for song of the year, Rodrigo performed on stage in Brooklyn, delivering an energetic rendition of Good 4 U, another of her chart-topping singles from Sour.

Madonna was the first star to take to the stage, congratulating MTV on its 40th birthday.

Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi were the first performers, treating the audience to their chart-topping smash Stay.

Bieber, who led the way in nominations with seven, also performed his solo hit Ghost.

Jennifer Lopez, who made headlines with a red carpet appearance in Venice last week alongside partner Ben Affleck, was an early presenter at the VMAs.

