Monday, September 13th 2021
Claire Foy wins guest actor Emmy for The Crown

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 5:03 am Updated: September 13, 2021, 5:33 am
Claire Foy has won a guest actor Emmy for her role as The Queen (Ian West/PA)
Claire Foy, Courtney B Vance, Maya Rudolph and Dave Chappelle won guest actor Emmys at Sunday’s creative arts awards ceremony.

On the drama series side, Foy was honoured for The Crown and her reprisal of Queen Elizabeth II, the role that won the Briton a lead actress Emmy in 2018. Vance won for his role in Lovecraft Country.

Rudolph and Chappelle won comedy series guest acting trophies as hosts of Saturday Night Live. For Rudolph, it was a repeat of her victory in the category last year, for the same show.

The Crown Season 2 Premiere – London
Claire Foy (left) and The Crown co-star Matt Smith (Ian West/PA)

In the short-form comedy or drama series, the winners were JB Smoove for Mapleworth Murders and Keke Palmer for Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up with the Taylors.

The creative arts awards were presented in non-televised weekend ceremonies that will be part of a special set for Saturday on FXX. The awards are precursors to the main Emmys ceremony airing on Sunday, September 19, on CBS.

