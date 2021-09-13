Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Olympic champion Tom Pidcock among stars in GB Road World Championships squad

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 10:52 am
Tom Pidcock will bid for more cycling glory in Flanders next week (PA Wire)
Tom Pidcock will bid for more cycling glory in Flanders next week (PA Wire)

Olympic mountain biking champion Tom Pidcock has been named in the Great Britain squad for the Road World Championships starting next week in Flanders.

Pidcock, who surged to victory in the men’s cross-country event in Izu in July, finished 67th on his Grand Tour debut at the Vuelta a Espana this month.

The 22-year-old is joined in the 30-strong squad by former road world champions Mark Cavendish and Lizzie Deignan, as well as fellow Tokyo Olympians Ethan Hayter and Anna Shackley.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Olympic champion Tom Pidcock will swap his mountain bike for the Road World Championships in Flanders (PA Wire)

Cavendish, who won four stages of the Tour de France this year to take his total stage wins to a record-equalling 34, is competing in his first World Championships since 2016, when he finished second.

Performance Director Stephen Park said: “I’m really looking forward to the road world championships this year, as we have some serious medal contenders within the squad in every category.

“The Road World Championships are a key feature for the Great Britain Cycling Team’s road squad, and for me, personally, it will be great to see the likes of Mark and Lizzie bring their form and experience into a team keen to do the jersey proud and bring back medals.

“It will be interesting to see how the elite men’s road race plays out, too – based on what we know about the course and with so many riders in top form, we’ve made the decision not to go with one team leader, giving us a number of options as the race plays out. The race really could belong to anyone.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal