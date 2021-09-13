Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Would-be ruling party leader says Japan must boost defences to counter China

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 11:28 am
Former Japanese foreign minister Fumio Kishida (Koji Sasahara/AP)
Japan’s former top diplomat and candidate to head its ruling party said that he supports boosting Tokyo’s defence budget amid China’s growing assertiveness in the region.

Ex-foreign minister Fumio Kishida proposed raising defence spending, possibly above Japan’s longstanding cap of 1% of gross domestic product.

“The security environment surrounding our country is increasingly becoming harsh,” Mr Kishida said.

He was speaking at a press conference ahead of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership race scheduled for September 29.

Mr Kishida said Japanese coast guard should work closely with the Maritime Self-Defence Force, especially in defending the Japanese-controlled East China Sea islands, which Beijing also claims.

Japan Politics
Taro Kono (Hiro Komae/AP)

Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga announced earlier this month that he was not seeking another term as head of the LDP.

The winner of the governing party’s top position will almost certainly be elected prime minister as the Liberal Democrats and their coalition partner hold a parliamentary majority.

Other LDP candidates include Taro Kono, who serves as minister in charge of vaccinations, and former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi, who shares the ultra-conservative views of former premier Shinzo Abe.

Mr Kishida vowed to “resolutely” stand up to China on important issues like security in the Taiwan Strait and Beijing’s crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong.

Outgoing Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga (Kim Kyung-Hoon/AP)
Mild-mannered Mr Kishida, who used to be considered dovish, has shifted to more hawkish security and diplomatic positions as he seeks to gain support from the conservatives in his party.

The former foreign minister later added that Japan must continue “dialogue with China”, the country’s top trading partner.

Recent media surveys and polls showed Mr Kono as a front-runner as next prime minister.

However, only Liberal Democratic politicians and some grassroots party members can vote in the leadership contest.

