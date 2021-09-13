News / World Cristiano Ronaldo in Man Utd squad for Champions League opener at Young Boys By Press Association September 13, 2021, 12:12 pm Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a memorable return to Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA) Cristiano Ronaldo was named in the squad for Manchester United’s Champions League opener against Young Boys in Switzerland. Having scored a brace on his second debut in Saturday’s 4-1 win against Newcastle, the 36-year-old was included in the 22-man squad heading to Bern for Tuesday’s Group F clash. Ronaldo’s last Champions League match for United was the 2009 final loss to Barcelona in Rome. Edinson Cavani again misses out with a knock and Dean Henderson is absent as he continues his recovery from Covid-19. Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, Alex Telles and Phil Jones were also absent, with youngsters Anthony Elanga and Matej Kovar included. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks Man Utd are better equipped for Champions League bid Summer signings have given Man Utd ‘quality’ to challenge – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Solskjaer under no pressure to pick Cristiano Ronaldo for every Man Utd game 5 Things we learned from the weekend’s Premier League action