Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Lebanon’s new government asked to resume bailout talks with IMF

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 2:49 pm
Members of the new government pose for an official picture at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, on Monday (Dalati Nohra/Lebanese Official Government/AP)
Members of the new government pose for an official picture at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, on Monday (Dalati Nohra/Lebanese Official Government/AP)

Lebanon’s new government held its first meeting with a call by the president to resume talks with the International Monetary Fund to help kick-start its recovery from one of the world’s worst economic crises in more than a century.

The 24-member Cabinet’s most pressing mission over the coming weeks will be to help improve conditions in the country of six million, including a million Syrian refugees.

More than half the population now lives in poverty amid extended power outages and severe shortages in fuel and medicine.

President Michel Aoun told ministers during the Cabinet meeting that their government policy statement should include the resumption of talks with the IMF, which were suspended last year.

He also called for a plan to fight corruption and move forward with the investigation into last year’s massive explosion at Beirut’s port that killed at least 214 people, wounded over 6,000 others and damaged parts of the capital.

Footage of last year's blast in central Beirut (Karim Sokhn/AP)
Footage of last year’s blast in central Beirut (Karim Sokhn/AP)

The formation of a new government on Friday came after a 13-month deadlock, one of Lebanon’s longest periods without a fully functioning government at a time when the country was sliding deeper into financial chaos and poverty.

The country’s information minister George Kordahi told reporters after the meeting that prime minister Najib Mikati plans to hold intense cabinet meetings to work on improving matters that “have direct effects on citizens”.

Mr Kordahi quoted Mr Mikati, a billionaire businessman who served twice before as premier, as saying during the meeting that “people are looking for actions and are not concerned anymore about talks and promises”.

The country’s economic crisis, unfolding since 2019, has been described by the World Bank as one of the worst the world has witnessed since the mid-1800s.

Lebanon
Lebanese prime minister Najib Mikati, centre, shakes hands with officers from the government security forces (Hussein Malla/AP)

It impoverished more than half the population within months and left the national currency in a freefall, driving inflation and unemployment to unprecedented levels.

The government will have to manage public anger and tensions resulting from the lifting of fuel subsidies by the end of the month.

Lebanon’s foreign reserves have been running dangerously low and the central bank in the import-dependent country said it is no longer able to support its six billion US-dollar subsidy programme.

The cabinet set up a committee to draft a government policy statement that will be discussed in parliament before a vote of confidence is held.

The government has faced criticism by many even before it started work as most of its ministers, although they include experts, were handpicked by the same political groups blamed for the corruption that led to the economic meltdown.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal