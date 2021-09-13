Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Students return to Italian classrooms with teachers required to have green pass

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 3:03 pm
A teacher and students wear face masks during a lesson, at the Isacco Newton high school, in Rome (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Some four million students in Italy have returned to the classroom after summer break, with the Italian government determined to avoid any replay of remote learning.

Schools in 10 of the nation’s 20 regions began the academic year on Monday.

Students in the Alpine Alto Adige region started classes last week, and other regions, including Campania in the Naples area, begin the school year later this week.

Italian students in the last 18 months have seen relatively little in-classroom time.

Starting this month, all teachers and administrative staff must have a green pass.

That means they received at least one vaccine dose, have recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months or tested negative for the virus in the previous 48 hours.

The country’s education minister Patrizio Bianchi says school reopening went smoothly on Monday, with 93% of teachers presenting green passes, and some others provided certification that they cannot be vaccinated for health reasons.

One critical area is transport.

Many regions and cities have warned there are not enough buses, including local public transport, to avoid crowding during the trips to and from school.

