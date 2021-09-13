Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jeff Bridges shares update on cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 8:12 pm
Actor Jeff Bridges has revealed his cancer is in remission and he is recovering after being taken to hospital with Covid-19 (Ian West/PA)
Actor Jeff Bridges has revealed his cancer is in remission and he is recovering after being taken to hospital with Covid-19.

The beloved Hollywood star, 71, told fans last year he had been diagnosed with lymphoma but his prognosis was “good”.

Bridges, an Oscar-winner perhaps best known for playing bowling-loving slacker The Dude in the Coen Brothers’s 1998 crime caper The Big Lebowski, has now revealed the cancer is in remission.

And he said he made such strong progress in his recovery he was able to walk his daughter down the aisle for her wedding and dance with her on the big day.

“Lots has gone down since my last instalment,” Bridges wrote on his website. “My cancer is in remission — the 9″ x 12″ mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble. My COVID is in the rear view mirror.

“Covid kicked my ass pretty good, but I’m double vaccinated and feeling much better now.”

Bridges, who won his best actor Oscar for 2009 drama Crazy Heart, said the vaccine may have helped him combat the effects of long Covid.

He said he has been “working out with a great therapist” who helped him walk without the aid of oxygen.

“The sound it makes reminds me of Darth Vader,” Bridges joked.

Bridges thanked his medical team for not only helping him walk daughter Hayley down the aisle, but allowing him to dance with her without oxygen.

He shared a video of the moment on his website, showing them dancing to Ain’t That Love by Ray Charles.

Bridges said he is now well enough to return to working on thriller film The Old Man, in which he will play a former intelligence officer targeted for assassination.

