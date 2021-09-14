Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vladimir Putin to self-isolate due to coronavirus among close contacts

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 11:03 am
Vladimir Putin (AP)
Russian president Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin has said.

The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Mr Putin’s phone call with Tajik president Emomali Rahmon.

Mr Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V – receiving his second jab in April.

Assad and Putin
Mr Putin met Syrian president Bashar Assad on Monday (AP)

On Monday, the Russian president attended several public events.

He met with the Russian Paralympians, attended military exercises conducted in coordination with Belarus, and also met Syrian president Bashar Assad.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Mr Putin is “absolutely healthy”, but will self-isolate after coming in contact with someone who contracted the virus.

Putin watches military drills
Mr Putin watches the joint strategic exercise of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus (Pool/AP)

He did not clarify for how long Mr Putin would remain in self-isolation, but assured that the president will continue working as usual.

Asked if Mr Putin tested negative for the virus, Mr Peskov said: “Of course, yes.”

Mr Peskov did not say who among Mr Putin’s contacts were infected, saying only that there were several cases.

