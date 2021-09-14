Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leeds appeal against Pascal Struijk red card for challenge on Harvey Elliott

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 2:01 pm Updated: September 14, 2021, 3:23 pm
Harvey Elliott was in distress after being injured in a challenge with Pascal Struijk on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leeds have appealed against Pascal Struijk’s dismissal in Sunday’s home Premier League defeat to Liverpool.

Struijk, 22, was shown a straight red card by referee Craig Pawson after VAR intervention for his second-half challenge on Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott.

Elliott, 18, needed lengthy on-field treatment and was carried off on a stretcher after badly dislocating his left ankle, but Pawson had initially let play continue.

Pascal Struijk was shown a straight red card for his challenge on Harvey Elliott
Former Fulham midfielder Elliott was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and later discharged. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed during his press conference on Tuesday that the player had undergone surgery.

Leeds confirmed their appeal on Tuesday and said they would not be making a statement until the outcome is known.

Both sets of players and managers, and most pundits, agreed there had been no malice in Struijk’s tackle.

Pawson did not initially caution Struijk, but sent him off after VAR intervention, while pundits debated after Liverpool’s 3-0 win whether the incident had warranted a straight red card.

Elliott said on Instagram on Monday: “I’m of course absolutely devastated with what happened yesterday at Leeds, but have been totally overwhelmed by the love and support shown to me by the entire football world following the injury.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out or sent messages to me and my family, it means so much to us.

“Also a massive thanks to everyone inside Elland Road for the reception you gave me immediately after it happened.”

