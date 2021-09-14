Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A look at each area of Emma Raducanu’s game as she looks to build on US Open win

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 2:04 pm
Emma Raducanu has the assets to continue to reign at the top of her sport (Seth Wenig/AP)
Emma Raducanu swept to victory at the US Open and instantly transformed herself into one of the hottest properties in world sport.

But once the daytime TV talk show and Met Gala invitations have eased, how will the new British number one fare when she returns to the tennis court?

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at each area of her game and predicts how Raducanu will be able to continue to cement her place among the game’s elite.

Serve

US Open Tennis
Raducanu’s service statistics were well above average (Seth Wenig/AP)

Raducanu’s serve may not be considered her strongest asset, but its accuracy – at 72 per cent well above the tournament average in New York – and sheer variety combined to frustrate her opponents. Likewise, her average second serve speed of 92mph proved better than the majority of her rivals. Most importantly, her serve held up under pressure – culminating in an ace to seal her improbable triumph.

Return

US Open Tennis
Raducanu stung her opponents with her aggressive returns (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Raducanu’s return of serve is arguably her strongest asset. She attacks her opponents – most notable in the way she confronted the usually-aggressive Maria Sakkari in their semi-final, completely knocking the experienced Greek player out of her stride – taking the ball early and ramming it back over the net, generally down the line and with unrelenting depth. It was a tactic that the best players in the world proved unable to cope with.

Forehand

US Open Tennis
Raducanu’s forehand is not considered the strongest aspect of her game (Elise Amendola/AP)

Raducanu’s forehand side might be her weaker of the two, but it was hardly found wanting at Flushing Meadows. The way she jumped on it early, whipping balls cross-court or most likely down the line, was enough to give her the advantage in tight rallies, and consistently frustrate those who target that side of her game as a potential area of weakness that they might be able to exploit. They were wrong.

Backhand

US Open Tennis
Her blistering backhand launched Raducanu to glory (Seth Wenig/AP)

Her swishing, pistol-like backhand is undoubtedly Raducanu’s greatest asset, and she used it to devastating effect in New York. Its range and accuracy often made a winner seem inevitable, as it kept her opponents off-balance and, allied to her almost permanent front-foot style, afforded her time to come around the shot and dispatch another winner.

Fitness

US Open Tennis
Raducanu quashed fitness fears with her stunning run (Seth Wenig/AP)

Doubts were inevitably raised over Raducanu’s ability to go the distance after her Wimbledon retirement, and she has subsequently admitted it is an area in which she can still improve. But having won three games in qualifying and soared all the way through to the final, all without dropping a set, she has evidently answered those broader doubts in the best way possible. Now ensconced in the elite, Raducanu’s fitness levels can only continue to improve.

Experience

US Open Tennis
Raducanu has turned herself into the player to beat (Frank Franklin II/AP)

In recent years, numerous young female players have ascended to grand slam titles only to struggle to sustain their momentum. The biggest challenge for Raducanu is to adapt her game when faced with those who will now be all-too-aware of the skills that she possesses. With so few evident areas of weakness, Raducanu looks in a strong position to continue her remarkable success. But the psychological factor is sure to kick into play as soon as she sheds her Met Gala finery and sets foot back on court.

