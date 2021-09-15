Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021
Lifestyle / TV

James Corden pays tribute to comedian Norm Macdonald

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 6:02 am
James Corden, pictured with wife Julia Carey, has paid tribute to Norm Macdonald, describing the comedian as among the greatest ever late-night TV guests (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
James Corden has paid tribute to Norm Macdonald, describing the comedian as among the greatest ever late-night TV guests.

Macdonald, best-known for his work on long-running sketch show Saturday Night Live, died on Tuesday aged 61 following a private, nine-year battle with cancer.

The Canadian stand-up was famed for his memorable appearances on the US late-night TV circuit.

Following Macdonald’s death, his 2014 joke about a moth’s visit to a podiatrist on Conan O’Brien’s show was praised as a classic.

Corden, hosting his The Late Late Show, said Macdonald was a unique talent.

He said: “Some really sad news today, we have lost an absolute comedy legend, I’m sure you will have seen this in the news today – Norm Macdonald passed away today, far too soon, far too young, after a nine-year battle with cancer.

“A battle that Norm never told anybody about. Because all Norm ever wanted to do was make us laugh and he was absolutely brilliant at it.

“There was nobody quite like him. I felt privileged any time I got to be in his orbit. He leaves us as one of the all-time great comics, perhaps the single greatest guest in the history of late-night television.”

On his late-night show, Seth Meyers, also a former Saturday Night Live star, paid a warm tribute to Macdonald.

“He was the gold standard and he will continue to be the gold standard,” Meyers said.

“I would just suggest that everybody go watch him tell the moth story on Conan, go watch any number of Norm Macdonald things tonight, because they are really, truly timeless.”

