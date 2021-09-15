Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
News / World

North Korea fires ballistic missiles into sea off east coast

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 6:04 am Updated: September 15, 2021, 8:27 am
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech earlier this month. The North first two ballistic missiles into the sea on Wednesday, according to the South Korean military (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)
North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles towards the sea in defiance of UN resolutions.

It is the second weapons test in several days and experts say Pyongyang is pressing ahead with its arms build-up plans while nuclear diplomacy with the US remains stalled.

Meanwhile, South Korea says it had carried out its first underwater-launched missile test.

President Moon Jae-in’s office said he observed the test of a domestically built submarine-launched ballistic missile on Wednesday afternoon, which flew a set distance before hitting a designated target.

The missiles launched by North Korea landed in water between the Korean peninsula and Japan, according to officials in Seoul and Tokyo. South Korea’s military said South Korean and US intelligence authorities are analysing more details about the launches.

Koreas Tensions
People in Seoul watch a TV report about North Korea’s long-range cruise missiles tests on Monday (Lee Jin-man/AP)

“The firings threaten the peace and safety of Japan and the region and are absolutely outrageous,” Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said.

“The government of Japan is determined to further step up our vigilance and surveillance to be prepared for any contingencies.”

Japan’s coastguard said no ships or aircraft reported damage from the missiles.

The launches were a violation of UN Security Council resolutions that bar North Korea from engaging in any ballistic missile activities, but the council typically does not issue fresh sanctions on Pyongyang when it launches short-range missiles, like the ones fired on Wednesday.

The latest launches came two days after North Korea said it had tested a newly developed cruise missile twice over the weekend. State media described the missile as a “strategic weapon of great significance”, implying it was developed with the intent to carry nuclear warheads.

According to North Korean accounts, the missile flew about 930 miles, putting all of Japan and US military installations there within reach.

North Korea Military Parade
Pyongyang also showed off its military power in a parade last week (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

Many experts say the recent tests suggest North Korea is pushing to bolster its weapons arsenal while applying pressure on President Joe Biden’s administration amid a deadlock in nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington.

Wednesday’s launches came as Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi was in Seoul for meetings with Mr Moon and other senior officials to discuss the stalled nuclear negotiations with the North.

It is unusual for North Korea to make provocative launches when China, its last major ally and biggest aid provider, is engaged in a major diplomatic event.

Mr Moon’s office said the president told Mr Wang that he appreciates China’s role in the international diplomatic push to resolve the North Korean nuclear standoff and asked for Beijing’s continuing support.

Mr Wang said Beijing will continue to support the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and improved ties between the Koreas.

