Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Henrik Stenson named as Team Europe’s fifth vice-captain for Ryder Cup

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 10:56 am
Henrik Stenson, who was part of the winning team in Paris, has been named a vice-captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup (Adam Davy/PA)
Henrik Stenson, who was part of the winning team in Paris, has been named a vice-captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

European captain Padraig Harrington has named Henrik Stenson as his fifth vice-captain for the Ryder Cup, which gets under way at Whistling Straits next Friday.

Stenson has made five appearances in the contest as a player and been on the winning side three times, most recently in Paris in 2018 when he won all three of his matches after being given a wild card by captain Thomas Bjorn.

The former Open champion joins fellow Swede Robert Karlsson, Luke Donald, Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell in Harrington’s backroom staff.

Stenson said: “It’s a great honour to get the call and to be involved with Team Europe.

“I’ve been part of five Ryder Cup teams in the past and to be given the opportunity as a vice-captain to help Europe’s quest to retain the Ryder Cup is exciting.

“Padraig called me on Monday morning and it was not a long conversation. I accepted straight away and I assured him that myself, along with the other vice-captains are there to help and assist him and the team in any way we can.

“We have a very strong team. It’s a mix of huge experience along with three guys who will take on their first Ryder Cup – and that’s a great combination. We have strength in depth so I’m looking forward to getting out there and seeing the boys perform.

Henrik Stenson
Henrik Stenson on the 13th tee during day one of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth (Steven Paston/PA)

“It’s no secret that winning on away soil is always a little bit harder, but the boys are ready for that challenge. It’s all going to come down to how well we play during the week but I have every faith in our team.”

Harrington, who selected Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Shane Lowry as his wild cards on Sunday, said: “Henrik will bring so much to the week in all aspects both on and off the course.

“Everyone is aware that the Ryder Cup can be a tense week at times too, so Henrik’s renowned wit and sense of fun will benefit our team room immensely. It will also be helpful to have the cool head of the ‘Ice Man’ around should any stressful situation emerge.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal