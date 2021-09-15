Jordan Henderson says Simon Kjaer has ‘the respect and admiration of everyone’

Jordan Henderson has told Denmark skipper Simon Kjaer he has “the respect and admiration of everyone in football” for the part he played in saving team-mate Christian Eriksen’s life.

The Liverpool captain will go head to head with the 32-year-old AC Milan defender in the Champions League on Wednesday evening a little more than three months since Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during his country’s 1-0 defeat by Finland in their opening group game at the Euro 2020 finals.

In a series of tweets referring to his programme notes for the Milan game, England midfielder Henderson said: “I’d like to welcome @acmilan’s @simonkjaer1989 to Anfield this evening. He set new standards of leadership during Euro 2020 when Christian Eriksen fell ill.

I’d like to welcome @acmilan’s @simonkjaer1989 to Anfield this evening. He set new standards of leadership during Euro 2020 when Christian Eriksen fell ill. pic.twitter.com/0yiYZ0i6gz — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) September 15, 2021

“I can’t even begin to imagine what that experience was like for the Denmark players and I’m hugely relieved that Christian continues to make a recovery, but as a captain I couldn’t help but be impressed by the way Simon conducted himself and led his team.

“I have seen that @UEFA have given Simon and the Denmark medical team the President’s Award, and that is both fitting and deserved.

“But I hope Simon also knows that he has the respect and admiration of everyone in football for what he did that night.”

Eriksen, 29, collapsed during the first half of the game at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 12.

📹 | VIDEO Eriksen ritorna al Suning Training Centre 👇 pic.twitter.com/jp6CWqVnAV — Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter) August 4, 2021

Kjaer was one of the first players to reach his team-mate and perform first aid as medics rushed to Eriksen’s assistance, working to resuscitate him on the pitch before taking him to hospital, where he was fitted with a heart-starting device.

The Inter Milan playmaker has since undergone extensive tests and continues to be monitored. He was able to travel to Italy last month to visit his club’s training ground.