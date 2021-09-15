Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dinamo Zagreb single out Michail Antonio as West Ham’s dangerman

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 3:36 pm
Michail Antonio (left) has scored four times this season (Steven Paston/PA)
Dinamo Zagreb have singled out Michail Antonio as West Ham’s dangerman ahead of their Europa League opener on Thursday night.

David Moyes’ side have flown to Croatia for their first group-stage outing following last season’s sixth-place finish.

Striker Antonio has carried on the goalscoring form which fired West Ham into Europe with four so far this season.

The 31-year-old would probably have been rested in Zagreb with Moyes set to rotate his squad, but a red card at Southampton on Saturday means he will instead sit out this Sunday’s game with Manchester United.

Dinamo defender Rasmus Lauritsen is therefore likely to have his hands full trying to keep the Hammers frontman quiet.

At Dinamo’s pre-match press conference, Lauritsen said: “Whenever you play against an opponent you haven’t met before, you try to prepare extra, and watch footage of his matches.

“He is a solid opponent, it will be a challenge for me. It will be fun to fight and I am looking forward to the match.

“I like to play against good opponents like in the Europa League, you can see how good you really are.

“They play physical football in England. For sure it will be a physical game tomorrow, but we showed before in Europe that we are good at handling these physical opponents.”

