Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Alberto Salazar’s four-year ban for anti-doping rule violations upheld by CAS

By Press Association
September 16, 2021, 8:50 am
Alberto Salazar’s four-year ban for doping violations has been upheld (Don Ryan/AP)
Alberto Salazar’s four-year ban for doping violations has been upheld (Don Ryan/AP)

Alberto Salazar’s four-year suspension for a series of doping violations has been upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The 63-year-old, who ran the Nike Oregon Project, had appealed the decision imposed by the US Anti-Doping Agency in 2019.

A four-year ban on physician and endocrinologist Dr. Jeffrey Brown, who worked alongside Salazar, was also upheld.

London Olympic Games – Day 8
Alberto Salazar (centre) is a former coach of Mo Farah (Martin Rickett/PA)

In a statement, CAS confirmed its finding that Salazar and Brown “committed a number of anti-doping rule violations (ADRVs) and has confirmed the four-year bans imposed on them[.].”

Salazar is the former coach of Mo Farah, whom he guided to four Olympic gold medals and six world titles.

However, Salazar has never been found guilty of doping his athletes, nor has Farah been implicated in any of the rulings against him.

CAS ruled Salazar guilty of three offences, namely possession of testosterone, complicity in Brown’s administration of a prohibited method, and tampering with the doping control process.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal