Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll retained at Aston Martin for 2022 season

By Press Association
September 16, 2021, 9:52 am
Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel (left) and Lance Stroll will continue to race for the team in 2022 (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel (left) and Lance Stroll will continue to race for the team in 2022 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Aston Martin have announced an unchanged driver line-up for the 2022 Formula One season with both Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll retained.

Formerly Racing Point, Aston Martin returned to F1 this year with Mercedes power units.

The team currently sit seventh in the constructors’ championship with four-time world champion Vettel taking their best result as the German finished second in Azerbaijan.

The 2022 season will see an overhaul of technical regulations within F1, their introduction having been delayed this year due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am really looking forward to racing the new generation of Formula One cars,” Vettel said following his contract extension with Aston Martin.

“Their look is very different and the new technical regulations should give us cars that can race much more closely than recently.

“More exciting racing will be great for the drivers as well as for the fans. The changes are so big that every team will be starting from a new beginning.”

While their driver line-up is now official, it remains to be seen which engine manufacturer will work with Aston Martin beyond the current season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]