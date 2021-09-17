Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle / Music

Lil Nas X ‘gives birth’ to his debut album Montero

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 10:29 am
Lil Nas X has ‘given birth’ to his debut album, announcing the arrival of Montero with a typically provocative video (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Lil Nas X has “given birth” to his debut album, announcing the arrival of Montero with a typically provocative video.

The US rapper, 22, has been promoting his maiden record with a running joke about being pregnant – sharing photos of himself with a fake bump and even holding a baby shower.

To announce Montero’s arrival, the musician, one of the most prominent LGBT figures in pop, posted a video to social media of himself being wheeled into hospital, apparently in labour.

The nearly two-minute clip includes a reference to fellow hip hop star DaBaby, who was widely condemned for making homophobic comments at a music festival in July.

The video ended with Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, pushing out his album in record form.

As doctors handed the record to him, the pop star cradled and kissed it.

Lil Nas X captioned the post: “BABY MONTERO IS HERE!!!”

The release of Montero caps a period of stunning success for Lil Nas X, a two-time Grammy winner.

At the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, he took the top prize of video of the year for Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

The single, which appears on the album, was delivered earlier with a music video that featured the musician sliding down a pole into hell before giving the devil a lap dance.

Also on the 15-track Montero are the songs Industry Baby featuring Jack Harlow, Dolla Sign Slime featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Am I Dreaming featuring Miley Cyrus.

Lil Nas X shot to fame following the global success of the single Old Town Road in 2019.

He came out as gay later that year and has since been praised for the LGBT-positive lyrics in his music.

Lil Nas X has also emerged as one of the most astute promoters of his own music in pop, smartly harnessing social media to maximise his exposure.

